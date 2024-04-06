Do Love Is Blind Contestants Really Get A Say In Their Wedding Menu?

With contestants meeting, dating, and getting engaged through a wall, Netflix's hit reality show "Love Is Blind" takes blind dates to a whole new level. Each season, a handful of couples go through the trials and tribulations of a long-term relationship in just a few months, and essentially, they have the deadline of their wedding to figure out if they're meant to be. The finales are full of dramatic vows, crying, and people literally getting rejected at the altar (yes, the second-hand embarrassment is so real). Between the infamous gold wine glasses and the engaged couples that don't get screen time, the show is heavily produced. So how much of a say do the couples actually get in their wedding menu? As it turns out, they're more involved than you might think.

According to a representative from the show's production company Kinetic Connect, the couples have as much control over their wedding menu as possible (via Business Insider). They get to go cake tasting and even explore menu options. The show has even shown a few of the past couples trying out cake flavors together. Avid watchers might recall the memorable moment when season two's Nick and Danielle got into a spat while indulging in various cake flavors. The producers of the show arrange pretty much every aspect of the show's major events, including the cake-tasting session. But how do they know what options the couple will like?