The Ultimatum Made A Major Change To Those Love Is Blind Wine Glasses

Just when we thought we could all go back to our lives after binging Season 2 of "Love is Blind," they create another show to suck us back in. The creators of the show recently released another Netflix reality show for us to obsess over: "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On," which will also be hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Instead of singles trying to find love "sight unseen," this new show features couples that have reached a breaking point where one of them wants to get married, and the other one isn't so sure (via the official trailer).

In order to test their relationship, each partner picks someone new to be in a "trial marriage" with and at the end, they can either marry their original significant other, or explore a new relationship (via the official trailer). We can sense the impending drama already that could potentially be even juicier than "Love Is Blind." Plus, to ensure the show is just as successful, the production team has carried over the iconic metallic wine glasses from LIB, but with a slight change.