Robert Irvine's Top Tips For Grilling Fish - Exclusive

First things first, get the best fish you can find — and keep the skin on. "I always keep the skin on fish — always — because it's the best piece of the fish if it's done right," Irvine explains. Choose the right fish (ideally one with a firmer texture), as really delicate fish simply won't hold up to grilling. For even more impressive results, grill a whole fish instead of just a filet.

With your fish in hand, make sure it has come to room temperature and that the skin is dry. If the surface of the fish is wet, you'll wind up with stuck skin.

While the fish is coming to room temperature (Irvine recommends taking your protein out of the fridge an hour before you're going to cook it), work on cleaning your grill. "You have to warm the grill up, clean the grill with a brush, and then wipe it down with a rag," he explains. This is especially important for fish, which will stick to any leftover burnt bits. Then, apply oil to the grates before you place your fish over the heat — Irvine uses grapeseed oil.