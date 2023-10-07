The Best And Worst Ways To Cook Tilapia

Tilapia certainly doesn't have the best rep, with rumors flying all around the Internet proclaiming tilapia is a toxic frankenfish one should avoid at all costs. Legends of tilapia somehow being engineered in a lab by evil scientists are gross exaggerations: The reality is that tilapia is a natural river fish from Africa and perhaps the first example of a farmed fish, with evidence indicating that Ancient Egyptians were already raising tilapia in ponds as early as 4000 B.C.

Indeed, tilapia lends itself particularly well to aquaculture: Low-maintenance omnivores that cope well with overcrowded conditions, tilapia can be raised quite cheaply. But, it's this reality that has unfortunately led to many inhumane and unsustainable farming practices around the world and thus led, in part, to its bad rep.

Luckily, this isn't the case for all tilapia production. At its best, tilapia can be an inexpensive, environmentally sustainable option. Given its low caloric load, and richness in protein, it's a good option for home cooks trying to introduce more fish to their dinner tables.

That said, tilapia doesn't take well to all means of preparation. Some cooking methods will bring out the best in this delicate fish, and others will have you jumping on the tilapia hatred bandwagon. If you want to give tilapia its best shot at being a crowd-pleaser, here are the best cooking methods; steer clear of the latter methods if you know what's good for you!