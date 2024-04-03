Burger King Is Turning A Carnival Treat Into A Frozen Beverage

Nothing screams spring quite like a colorful and sweet cold drink, and Burger King is channeling those carefree carnival vibes with its new Frozen Cotton Candy beverage. With an icy, slushy-like texture and a vibrant blue hue, the drink includes fruity notes of blue raspberry mixed with that quintessential cotton candy flavor.

For those who want to add a creamy element to the springtime treat, Burger King is also launching its new cold foam cloud topping, a fluffy layer of cream-based foam that can be added to its frozen beverages. Although customers will have to pay a little extra for this addition, those after the best deals should look to the fast food chain's app for discounts.

According to Burger King's press release, Royal Perks members will be able to snag one of these frozen drinks for only $1. Additionally, Burger King app users can earn points and gain food or drink rewards simply by playing games such as the new Cloud Float.