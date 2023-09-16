The Burger King Hack That Adds A Creamy Twist To Slushies

While it may not reach the same levels of popularity as the Grimace Shake Challenge, Burger King customers have discovered a way to transform their slushies and icees. Although, not everyone may be a fan of the hack. If you've always wanted to try a frozen strawberry lemonade cream, then this just may be the hack for you.

In a recent TikTok, a TikToker demonstrated how to liven up their slushie by pouring a small container of coffee creamer inside it. The video is actually part of a wider trend on the social media platform of combining coffee creamer with drinks you'd least expect. So far, the TikTok trend hasn't exactly gone viral, but it has raised a few eyebrows and interesting questions. For instance, another TikToker combined coffee creamer with their diet Dr. Pepper for an interesting take on the vanilla soda trend.

When it comes to the Burger King video, the resulting mixture didn't look much different from its regular counterpart. Unfortunately, the TikToker ended the video before letting viewers know how it tasted, but they did share some of their thoughts in the comment section. They were unsure if the coffee cream slushie was a success or failure, writing, "Like it was good but then weird but then when it warmed up it was good again so Idk."