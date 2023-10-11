The Best Frozen Drinks You'll Find At Fast Food Restaurants
No matter how much ice you pack in the cup, sometimes the fast-food fountain drink isn't cold enough to cut it. That's where frozen drinks come in handy. Unlike more familiar milkshakes, these super sweet slushies give soft drink fans a frosty alternative for lowering the temperature of their thirst. Sure, you're used to grabbing Icees and Slurpees at corner convenience stores. But that doesn't work when you're in line at McDonald's picking up your QPC combo meal. You need a fast-food version of a fluffy slush to go with your quick-bagged feast.
Luckily for you, several popular fast-food outlets provide frozen drinks just for this purpose. And there's a tasty selection waiting to be enjoyed, many of which are iced-up versions of your favorite soft drinks. If you're thinking something more than soda is in order, but you're not sure which pours will provide peak refreshment, take a look at our choices for the best frozen drinks at fast food restaurants, and prepare for sippable satisfaction. Whatever the weather, if your taste tends toward the cold end of the thermometer, there's a flurry of fun frozen drinks on tap waiting to put your thirst on ice.
Baskin-Robbins Freeze
Pick your favorite soda and ice cream flavors, and Baskin-Robbins will whip it up into a frozen treat affectionately known around the shop as a Freeze. When you order one of these effervescent beverages, you get something akin to a float but made with superior quality and boundlessly imaginative inventions from the minds of the Baskin-Robbins ice cream makers. It's an adaptation of a soda fountain favorite made with a creative touch that only the purveyors of fine ice creams can conjure. To put it simply, frozen drink fans are in their element with a BR Freeze.
With 31 fantastic flavors of ice cream to choose from and Coke or Sprite bringing in the bubbles, customers can create their own custom frozen fizz. Design a favorite you can depend on, or select something new with every visit. And don't forget about the Flavor of the Month; there are another dozen flavors to experiment with throughout the year. Maybe you should bring a friend to help you test them all out.
Chick-Fil-A Frosted Lemonade
Chick-fil-A's famous lemonade gets an arctic upgrade to become a frosted revelation. Frosted Lemonade crystalizes the restaurant's old-fashioned recipe into a frozen drink lemon lovers can sip with a straw or scoop with a spoon. There's more than just lemonade in the mix, however; a creamy curl of Chick-fil-A's vanilla Icedream makes things extra-smooth while bringing in cool complexity. Savor it slowly enough, and you can have your vanilla-fied frozen lemonade and drink it, too, as it melts into its original form once again. Frosty the Snowman might be taken aback by the prospect of something frozen going for a total thaw, but you'll be in full-blown frozen drink heaven.
Considering lemonade is one of Chick-fil-A's most popular orders, it's no surprise the chicken chain capitalized on the frenzy with a frosted version. Anyone with a taste for this tartly sweet swig served icy-cold will see the reason in trying an iteration that's been through the freezer and back again, only to become a more potent version of its former self. The drink was so well-received when released in 2015 that the company added a seasonal Frosted Strawberry Lemonade to the menu as a follow-up in 2017.
Dunkin' Coolata
A Dunkin' Coolatta is a seriously cool sip that's been kicking around the scoop parlor for more than 20 years. Part slush and part milkshake, a Coolatta fills the gap between a creamy ice cream beverage and a more traditional frozen drink. Think of it as shaved ice punched up with a soft serve bonus. With over 20 flavors making appearances through the decades, the current lineup has been trimmed to nine variations, including Cosmic Pineapple, Vanilla Bean, and Cotton Candy. The Cosmic Coolatta has a history of its own, providing a psychedelic visual element to the chill flavors on tap. Think of these galactic gushers as the artful cousins of the original Coolatta.
Interestingly, a Coolatta omits Dunkin's coffee from the frozen drink calculation, leaving only creamy goodness jazzed up with fruity or candy highlights. It's a unique offering that mirrors the blended beverages of other coffee shops for customers who may not be looking for a coffee hit. With Coolatta, even the non-caffeinated can have their own personal snow day.
Dunkin' Frozen Coffee
Take your taste for iced coffee drinks one step further with Dunkin' Frozen Coffee. The donut hut gives it's jumping java a dose of cold reality, turning the high-voltage beverage into a caffeinated frozen drink. Imagine your mornings beginning on an icy high note with this cool, frosty roast in your cup. Sure, it's more difficult to dunk a donut in. But with so much crisp satisfaction waiting at the bottom of the straw, who needs a donut anyway?
Frozen Coffee became a part of the Dunkin' drink menu in 2017 as a response to customers requesting a frozen drink that captures the magic of Dunkin' coffee. This undoubtedly gave Dunkin' a chance to compete with other coffee chains like Starbucks and Dutch Bros., outlets where frozen coffee beverages feature prominently in their basic offerings. But when you're making a quick run for something to start your morning or afternoon on a cold note and standing in line at the other spots is too much to ask, Dunkin' will help you keep your cool.
Dunkin' Frozen Chocolate
Leave your hot chocolate out in a snowstorm, and you might end up with something like Dunkin' Frozen Chocolate. It's much easier to cruise into the closest shop and order this frosty fluff instead. It's like Jack Frost reinvented the recipe for the cold drink set, turning the usual warming soother into a sprightly frozen drink. Dunkin' tops its take on chilly cocoa with whipped cream that takes longer to melt, plus a drizzle of chocolate syrup for an artful finish. The result is a creamy quaff custom-crafted to deliver a sweet shiver in every swig.
Rather than making its cold chocolate drink the same every time, Dunkin' goes the coffee shop route by letting customers choose the flavor of hot chocolate used in the mix. Options like pumpkin, butter pecan, caramel, and French vanilla allow coffee and cocoa lovers to customize their drinks to a more distinctive taste. Of course, there's original Frozen Chocolate for the no-nonsense visitors who like chocolate, the whole chocolate, and nothing but the chocolate in their cup, even when that cup is frozen to the core.
Dunkin' Frozen Matcha
Get your green tea goodness in a more exciting format with Dunkin' Frozen Matcha. This slush is a non-coffee drink that uses liquid cane sugar to achieve a more natural sweetness, and diners can customize it with their choice of whole or skim milk. The result is an arctic take on a healthful tea that usually comes warm or iced, providing an enticing cold formulation beverage for tea drinkers and matcha lovers to savor. Beware the sugar in this one; there's a whopping 54 grams in a small and a staggering 109 grams in a large, which can turn up the heat on your health plans. Sip cautiously!
If you can't get enough of this lightly sweet drink, you can learn to make a copycat version at home. Of course, this won't serve you when heading to the office, and you need something that adds an extra vibe to your day without frying your nerves. Isn't it nice to know you can summon Siri to lead you to the nearest Dunkin' for a frosty cup of morning magic without missing your exit?
McDonald's Frozen Coke
Fans of frozen drinks at McDonald's can stay nice and cool with Frozen Coke chilling out on the drink menu. It's a fluffier, more even-flavored version of the clever concoction you get when you freeze your Coke at home. If cola is your preference in soft drinks selections and Coca-Cola flavor is your ultimate among the various versions, this whipped-up soda is bound to become your go-to treat.
Though the idea of having Frozen Coke as part of McDonald's drink selections seems inspired, it's nowhere near the first take on the beverage. Convenience store giant 7-11 has a Coke Slurpee on tap, and Burger King has offered its own take in years past. The format is so popular that you can even find branded kitchen gadgets on Amazon to help you make the most of your own cola freeze. But with McD's being known for the superior taste of the Coke running through its fountains, the Frozen Coke at the Golden Arches is a premium pour that will pair perfectly with whatever's on your tray.
McDonald's Frozen Fanta
Fanta fanatics have a custom-made selection in the frozen drink section of McDonald's with Frozen Blue Raspberry Fanta. The vibrant fruit soda transforms into a slurpable snowball, perfect for bringing a tingle to your tongue. With all the vivid flavors Fanta offers, blue raspberry is our pick for an icy beverage tailor-made to bring you a taste of winter all year long.
Anyone wondering how Fanta fits into the frozen drink family at McDonald's will be pleased to know that the soda is owned by the Coca-Cola company and is the second-oldest brand produced by the soft drink giant. It's a shivering sibling to Frozen Coke and makes a fruitier fit for drink lovers who favor a more syrupy flavor in their cup. TikTokers seem to be dazzled by the cool taste, and though the Frozen Fanta line does include other flavors, blue raspberry is undoubtedly the most eye-catching and tastebud tempting in the line-up. Fans of Icees can get chilly with a cup while enjoying their McNuggets and fries for a combo meal that won't freeze them out.
McDonald's Frozen Hawaiian Punch
If you're hankering for a nice Hawaiian Punch but looking for something closer to an icy dessert, McDonald's Frozen Hawaiian Punch is on hand to sock it to you in a sweet way. Though the tropical drink is usually a refreshment best enjoyed when the weather begins to swelter, having an iced-up take-to-order takes Hawaiian Punch to a delicious new climate. The luscious mix includes real apple and pear juices, providing a touch of natural flavor and sweetness to the ravishing red formula.
Enjoying this timeless drink in slush form may seem like a new indulgence, but the truth is Hawaiian Punch began as an ice cream topping. Named Leo's Hawaiian Punch after one of the creators, the fruity syrup originally featured produce shipped from Hawaii, justifying its tropical moniker. Customers eventually realized that if you mixed the syrup with water, you had a pretty sweet treat, even without ice cream. The product was relaunched in 1950 and said "Aloha!" to the world as a ready-to-serve concentrate. With this kind of backstory, Frozen Hawaiian Punch doesn't seem so far asea.
Sonic Blue Coconut Slush
It's easy to think of a Blue Coconut Slush from Sonic as just another variant of the restaurant's Ocean Water beverage. But where Ocean Water includes a fruity, fizzy splash of Sprite, this frosty refresher is a pure pour of blue coconut flavored syrup added to frothed ice. What you get is more like a sky-colored coconut snow cone that's likely to get you into a summery groove, even if you sip it out of season.
Looking for something more powerful to swig while downing your burgers and tots? Sonic will let you add a splash of mix-ins to your cup, in flavors that include blood orange, vanilla, and sweet cream. Try a few to make your frozen coconut beverage into an alcohol-free cocktail. There are also sugar-free syrups, fresh fruit, and even candy that can take the basic blend into some super-sweet territory. With a drink so boldly blue, the sky's the limit.
Sonic Cherry Limeade Fruit Slush
You can count on finding real fruit flavoring in a Sonic Cherry Limeade Fruit Slush, a refreshing addition to the drive-up's long list of frozen beverages. Rather than depending solely on syrup for flavoring, customers can enjoy a blast of real lime and actual cherries in this smooth order. The mix is a refreshing, frosted take on a Rickey, a vintage drink featuring cherry and lime flavors that can be made in virgin or alcoholic forms.
To ramp up the citrus, Sonic offers drinkers the chance to add real lemon into the blend for extra tartness. You can also soften the cherry sweetness with a bit of floral from real strawberries. All of this tinkering will give you a more suitable sip for your personal tastes. Of course, if cherry and lime are the coolest combination on your frozen drink wish list, go for the original and keep things chilled to the max.
Taco Bell MTN Dew Baja Blast Freeze
MTN Dew's Baja Blast flavor was such a popular pour, Taco Bell chose to put it on blast — a wintry blast, that is — and turn it into a frozen drink with a fervid fan base. MTN Dew Baja Blast Freeze made the hot summer weather a lot more bearable and even inspired a second version the Baja Blast Colada Freeze. The tropical lime essence of the original is refreshing enough as a slush on its own. Adding a touch of pina colada to a blend that already satisfies eager drinkers only gives fans of frosted beverages more pour to adore.
Baja Blast is such a fan favorite, Taco Bell has taken the next step in turning it into a frozen sensation. Baja Blast Gelato has been introduced in limited form in Southern California. While this takes frozen drinks into a whole different realm of enjoyment, there seems to be no denial from Taco Bell that the icy love for this MTN Dew variant has made a cool splash with diners.
Taco Bell Blue Raspberry Freeze
Is your tongue turning blue from the drop in temperature as you sip your Blue Raspberry Freeze, or is it from the wild color in the cup? Maybe it's both! This neon-hued beverage shouldn't be confused with a previous promotional blue raspberry frozen beverage. In 2017, the fast food colossus launched a similar drink as a partnership with Airheads candy. The current version has no similar affiliation, just the zip-zap-zing of a sweet-tart beverage designed to cool you down while getting you revved up.
While purists may love the straight-up blue raspberry version, you can also find a variant called Blue Raspberry Breeze Freeze with a bit more swag. Product review website Totally the Bomb draws parallels between this frozen crowd pleaser and adult beverages, calling out other tropical fruits like mango and pineapple that merge pleasantly with the blue raspberry flavor. Though this frozen drink is non-alcoholic, it's perfect for bringing party vibes to the drive-thru while you wait for your gordita and nachos.
Taco Bell - Wild Strawberry Creme Freeze
Taking a lighter touch with its Wild Strawberry Creme Delight Freeze, Taco Bell adds a whirl of vanilla creamer to an icy strawberry slush. The result is a dreamsicle-like flavor that's the both the cream of the crop and the pick of the patch. This twisted mister appeared on the Taco Bell menu in 2020 and was reintroduced in 2023 as a partner product to the Wild Strawberry Freeze and Strawberry Twists. That's a lot of berry to get buried under, which makes having a cold concoction at the ready an even better prospect.
Reviewer Faith Geiger from SheFinds.com loves the combo in the cup. "This stuff tastes exactly like Strawberry Creme Savers in drink form," she says, a reference to the hard candy Life Savers introduced in the mid-90s. Bags of the confections disappeared in the mid-2000s but have since made a comeback. Now that Taco Bell has recaptured the mix of wild strawberry and creamy vanilla in a frosted froth, fans can make a run for the border and drink to their heart's delight.