The Best Frozen Drinks You'll Find At Fast Food Restaurants

No matter how much ice you pack in the cup, sometimes the fast-food fountain drink isn't cold enough to cut it. That's where frozen drinks come in handy. Unlike more familiar milkshakes, these super sweet slushies give soft drink fans a frosty alternative for lowering the temperature of their thirst. Sure, you're used to grabbing Icees and Slurpees at corner convenience stores. But that doesn't work when you're in line at McDonald's picking up your QPC combo meal. You need a fast-food version of a fluffy slush to go with your quick-bagged feast.

Luckily for you, several popular fast-food outlets provide frozen drinks just for this purpose. And there's a tasty selection waiting to be enjoyed, many of which are iced-up versions of your favorite soft drinks. If you're thinking something more than soda is in order, but you're not sure which pours will provide peak refreshment, take a look at our choices for the best frozen drinks at fast food restaurants, and prepare for sippable satisfaction. Whatever the weather, if your taste tends toward the cold end of the thermometer, there's a flurry of fun frozen drinks on tap waiting to put your thirst on ice.