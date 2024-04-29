Classic Canadian Flapper Pie Recipe

Brought to us by recipe developer Milena Manolova, this classic Canadian flapper pie has a buttery graham cracker crust, luscious vanilla custard filling, and fluffy meringue topping. True to the traditional recipe, it's the perfect blend of textures and flavors that will leave you wanting slice after slice.

Flapper pie originated in western Canada in the early 20th century, when home bakers were looking for creative ways to use simple, inexpensive ingredients to make something truly delicious. The result was a pie that was not only affordable, but also incredibly tasty. The pie gets its name after the flapper girls, who were young women embracing a new, modern lifestyle, characterized by their bold fashion choices, hairstyles, and behavior. The pie was named after these young women, perhaps because it was seen as a sweet, modern treat that embodied the fun and excitement of the era.

Since then, the flapper lifestyle has faded into history, but the Canadian flapper pie has remained a beloved dessert, and it's not hard to see why: It's creamy, sweet, and surprisingly light. While it may look fancy, flapper pie is actually quite simple to make, and the process can be a fun and rewarding baking project that will impress your guests at any gathering or special occasion.