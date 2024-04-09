Expert Tips For Cooking Restaurant-Worthy Sausage Gravy At Home

In true American Southern tradition, Politte doesn't cook with a recipe, but from the heart. To start, brown all of the sausage meat at once — this will vary based on how many you're cooking for, Politte says, adding, "I make this a lot for Christmas morning, and other holidays, and I haven't followed a recipe in years. Of course, when I make it at work in my kitchen, it all depends on how many guests I am preparing for on that day." No matter how much you're cooking, browning all of the sausage along with a few pats of butter as the fat renders creates the perfect base for a roux. After his roux is ready, Politte says, "Then I add the milk or cream a bit at a time until it is the consistency I want." Some will of course prefer a thicker sauce, others thinner, so just keep your ratios in mind, advises Politte. More flour will make for a thicker, creamier gravy, and adding more milk will leave it runnier.

In terms of the sausage itself, the star ingredient of the dish, Politte says to separate it into very fine clumps "so that the gravy is full of the sausage when it is distributed over the biscuits, and each bite has sausage in it." You can do this before it ever hits the pan and separate it by hand, or use a whisk or meat chopper to mince it as it browns.