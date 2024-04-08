Why You Need To Thickly Slice Bread For Copycat Raising Cane's Texas Toast

Miriam Hahn's recommended slices are far thicker than most commercially produced bread, so keep your eyes peeled for loaves made specifically for Texas toast or that are otherwise thick-cut. Many higher-end grocery stores and bakeries also sell unsliced loaves. Since the bread is the heart of this recipe, it's worth springing for the highest-quality loaf you can find.

Alternatively, Hahn says you can try baking your own loaf of pillowy-soft milk bread. While this may not be the precise style used by Raising Cane's, baking bread from scratch is a great way to cut your slices to whatever thickness you need.

Once you've mastered the correct cut, the rest of the recipe is a breeze. Though this Texas toast naturally pairs well with any homemade (or store-bought) fried chicken, you shouldn't limit yourself to just Raising Cane's fare. Hahn says, "This is great with so many things. I like it with pasta, soup or salad." Keep this simple slicing tip in mind, and you'll get perfectly thick Texas toast every time.