Cheesy Spinach-Stuffed Salmon Recipe

Salmon is such a versatile seafood option, so it's no surprise that it regularly ends up on menus. Whether you're looking for a weeknight dinner or a dish for hosting, it can be prepared in countless ways to suit your tastes. Mashed recipe developer Feta Topalu shares this cheesy spinach-stuffed salmon recipe that is anything but boring. This delicious dish is stunning on the plate and an absolute delight for your taste buds. Each salmon fillet comes loaded with a spinach and cream cheese mixture, making it the ultimate deluxe version of a salmon dinner.

Topalu loves spinach artichoke dip and shares, "This stuffed salmon recipe is a little like that dip (without the artichokes) tucked into pockets of salmon." She continues, "When it comes out of the oven, it's warm, melted, and creamy. It pairs exceptionally with flaky, tender salmon!" The combination of flavors and textures checks all our culinary boxes, making this an impressive option whether you're dining solo or feeding a group. As Topalu notes, it's easy to make and the leftovers can be easily reheated on subsequent days. "And it's fancy enough to be served at a dinner party," she adds and suggests, "Because this dish is rich overall, I like to pair it with something that is light, such as lemony pearl couscous, a tomato and cucumber salad, grilled zucchini, or an orzo pasta salad."