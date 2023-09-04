36 Best Salmon Recipes

Salmon is a superfood extraordinaire. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins B6 and 12, salmon has been proven to promote heart health, support bone health, and even improve mood (via WebMD). And, of course, it's delicious. Buttery and rich, the bright pink fish is full-flavored without being overly fishy, standing up well to a variety of savory, sweet, or even spicy seasonings.

Of course, not all salmon are created alike. Sockeye salmon is also known as red salmon thanks to its deep color. The more orangey hue of Coho is more delicate in flavor with a firmer texture. King salmon is rich and meaty with a higher omega-3 fat content than other salmon. These varieties are further subdivided into two major categories. Farm-raised salmon has a milder flavor and tends to have higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids than wild, which is usually leaner and can have a deeper pink hue.