Maybe your favorite dairy-based desserts are not served entirely hot and only need a partial warm-up or quick defrost. These different needs can also be achieved using the microwave, pending you adjust your power settings accordingly.

For example, if you want to quickly melt chocolate to create the perfect topper for a sundae or profiteroles, power level P4 (or 40% power) is your best option. Alternatively, if you're prepping a mug of decadent hot cocoa, you'll want to heat your dairy milk using the stronger P7, or medium-high setting. When using the P7 setting, it's important to keep an eye on your milk and stir it consistently (every 15 seconds) to prevent scalding.

There is also the scenario, especially in the case of ice cream straight from the freezer, when you need the microwave to defrost a dessert. In this instance, the less heat, the better. For ice cream, opt for 20% power, or the low P2 setting, which will address your defrosting issues without melting, burning, or otherwise destroying the flavor and composition. This is also the ideal setting for softening butter or cheese.

As with most kitchen devices, settings may vary and it's important to use your microwave properly, especially with a delicate substance like dairy. Always adjust your microwave in advance, adhere to the proper timing, and keep an eye on your dairy. From there, you can enjoy a delicious dessert in minutes, or even seconds.