Are Canned Potatoes Cooked Or Raw?

While some may turn up their noses at canned vegetables, experienced home cooks know they can be a valuable and convenient ingredient in many recipes. Among the most popular and versatile options are canned potatoes. But a quick inspection after opening the can may leave you wondering whether the spuds are ready to eat or need to be cooked just like fresh ones would.

In general, it's safe to consider canned potatoes at least partially cooked. This is due to the typical process that canned foods undergo, which involves sealing them and heating the can to roughly 250 degrees Fahrenheit. While the primary purpose of this step is to kill any potentially harmful microorganisms and make the potatoes shelf-stable, it also works to somewhat cook and soften them. This means you can avoid the lengthy process involved in making sure potatoes are done enough to eat and focus instead on flavoring and finishing them.

Cooking your canned potatoes a bit more after opening them is not required but is strongly suggested. Not only will it improve the taste and texture, but eating uncooked potatoes has also been linked to digestive issues in some diners.