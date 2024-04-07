The Must-Try Ingredient Swap That Takes Banana Pudding Up A Notch

Where American desserts are concerned, there's no question that banana pudding is the darling of the bunch. Although the sweet, creamy dessert likely has Northern roots, it was long ago coined as a Southern specialty. Traditional banana pudding was made with custard, bananas, and sponge cake, though most modern no-bake banana pudding recipes call for instant vanilla pudding and vanilla wafers instead. Mashed recipe developer Nathaniel Lee, however, claims that if you're not using banana-flavored instant pudding, you're seriously missing out.

If you make this dessert staple with vanilla instant pudding, you're placing the onus of the dish's fruity flavoring on the layers of sliced banana. Lee's recipe, on the other hand, doubles down on the taste with a banana-flavored base. "Absolutely, 100% use instant banana pudding, not vanilla," he told Mashed. While some folks steer clear of banana flavoring, believing it tastes nothing like the real thing, Lee says using banana instant pudding will actually give your dish a much more authentic fruity flavor.