10 Ice Cream Products At The Grocery Store That Aren't Really Ice Cream

When browsing the frozen section at the grocery store, you may not realize many of the ice cream treats aren't actually ice cream at all. Federal law regulates a tight definition of what can be called "ice cream." According to the FDA's definition, real ice cream must "contain at least 10% milkfat, before the addition of bulky ingredients, and must weigh a minimum of 4.5 pounds to the gallon."

Another factor in making ice cream is the overrun. Overrun is the term ice cream makers use for how much air ends up mixed in the product. Less overrun leads to a creamier ice cream because there is less air mixed into the dessert. What makes higher-end ice creams like Ben & Jerry's taste so good is that they have less than 50% overrun.

To make cheaper products, some companies include more air in their ice cream. However, once an ice cream exceeds 100% overrun, it can no longer be labeled as "ice cream" but becomes a "frozen dairy dessert." Additionally, companies make dairy-free products that aren't officially ice cream, although they may be decadent and creamy treats. We've rounded up 10 "ice creams" you can find at the grocery store that aren't really ice cream.