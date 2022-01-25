Oreo's Newest Treats Are Perfect For Ice Cream Lovers

Since 1912, Oreo cookies have been setting the standard for chocolate and creme-filled cookie sandwiches. But while the original cookie may be popular on its own, fans still can't help but get creative with the classic snack, coming up with creations like Somewhat Simple's homemade Oreo Ice Cream Sandwiches or a frozen no-bake Oreo cake (via Lil Luna). But now, Oreo is launching its own line of frozen desserts that fans can purchase and enjoy straight out of the freezer, no preparation required.

The popular brand has just announced a brand-new line of Oreo Frozen Treats. Oreo may have already mastered the art of the cookie sandwich, so it's decided to expand with innovative new offerings that combine the cookie's original creme-and-chocolate taste with a sweet frozen cream base, according to Food Sided.

As Food & Wine points out, these frozen treats mark Oreo's first solo ice cream project. While the brand has previously collaborated with other ice cream brands to make sweet ice cream and cookie combos, these new products will be released entirely under the Oreo label, with a new ice cream specially designed to replicate the taste of the cookie's famous creme filling.