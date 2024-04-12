What, Exactly, Is Beef Bile?

Sometimes we come across a food or ingredient that challenges our taste buds and pushes us out of our comfort zones. For some, beef bile is one such befuddling food. But before you yuck someone else's — or an entire culture's — yum, consider that there may be more to a food or ingredient than your palate's biases or your culinary blindspots.

Americans love beef, to the point where they consume more than 24 billion pounds of beef products yearly. Not everyone makes use of the entire cow, though. To that end, beef bile is an overlooked resource that is used in quite a few iconic Asian dishes. Plus, it might be a source of digestive benefit for some diners.

To many, beef bile may be the ultimate don't-knock-it-until-you-try-it ingredient, but what is it, exactly? We've dived deep into all things bovine bile so that you can feel confident in your decision to try this delicacy.