What You Didn't Know About Butter

Our love for butter can't be disputed. Statista reports that in 2022, the average American consumed 6 pounds of butter, an increase from the 4.5 pounds per capita eaten just before the turn of the 21st century. While we all know butter as an indispensable kitchen staple, not as many of us are aware of what the yellow spread consists of and how it's made. For such a ubiquitous product, many of us are also unfamiliar with butter's intriguing origins and history.

Butter has been an important part of the human diet across different civilizations for thousands of years. At its most basic, the creamy dairy product consists of just three ingredients: butterfat, milk solids, and water. Relatively simple to produce, butter is believed to have been discovered by accident when milk was agitated during transport, leading to the formation of the kitchen staple. Over time, butter has evolved into a versatile ingredient used not just as a spread, but also added to countless recipes worldwide, from French croissants to Indian butter chicken.

Eager to delve deeper into the fascinating world of butter? Take a look at our collection of fascinating facts about this culinary must-have!