The Big Mistake You're Making With Hot Chocolate And Expert Tips To Avoid It

If you'll be using dry ingredients to make your hot chocolate, whether it be cocoa powder or a packet of Swiss Miss, the best way to ensure smoothness is to mix in a little bit of water to form a paste before you add the rest of the hot liquid (be it milk or more water). Should you be starting with chunks of chocolate instead, chop them up as small as possible so they'll melt more quickly, and stir all the while as you simmer them in warm milk.

If you want to try an even easier way to make hot chocolate that stays smooth from start to finish, though, you can forget the powdered or solid chocolate and go with chocolate in liquid form. Yep, you can use good old Hershey's syrup and mix it into your milk just like you're making chocolate milk, then heat the mixture in the microwave or on the stovetop. If you prefer to use a fancier fudge sauce, this will work just as well — only you might have to warm it up first so it becomes thin enough to mix with the milk.