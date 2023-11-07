14 Sweet Ways To Upgrade Hot Chocolate, According To Home Chefs

To every methodology, there's the "right" way to do things, and then there's the easy way. Can we let you in on a little secret? You don't have to pull out all the stops every time you make hot chocolate. Winter season gets us craving all the tastes and smells associated with holidays, but if we're honest, we don't always feel like busting out all the ingredients it takes to get our hot chocolate just right.

Thus, you'll be glad to know there's still a way to enjoy rich and creamy chocolate flavor without the hassle. Adding good ole coffee creamer to hot chocolate will do the trick when you're too lazy to get creative. All you need to do is add a splash or two (or three) of creamer to 2 cups of milk, along with a tablespoon or two of chocolate chips. Warm over low heat in a saucepan until the chocolate is melted. Alternatively, you could pop this in the microwave at short intervals until the milk is hot and everything is incorporated. Top your way and serve! It's worth noting that, unlike other upgrades on this list, the possibilities are endless when it comes to the kind of creamer you use. Try hazelnut or vanilla for traditional flavors, or experiment with peppermint or caramel ... each will give your hot chocolate its a distinct flavor you're likely to love.