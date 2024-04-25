The 11 Seafood Chains That Serve Fantastic Burgers, According To Customers

To many, great seafood is an almost spiritual experience while, to others, it's just fishy. In the eternal land or sea debate, this last group falls squarely in the land camp. But anyone who is friends or family with these carnitarians — that would be the opposite of a pescetarian — need not sacrifice their love of seafood, because many chains offer stellar burger options.

As many have noted, sometimes a burger on a seafood menu is merely meant to appease the seafood-averse, meaning it's made with little attention. But, thankfully, that's not always the case. So, to help you find the restaurants that really care, we looked around to find seafood chains that put as much care into their burgers as they do their salmon, swordfish, or scallops.

We took into account customer reviews, overall restaurant quality, and the diversity and quality of other meat options. While some chains offer a solitary burger, others boast entire burger sections, full of rich variety and a generous assortment of complimentary sides. Some even offer a full menu of mouth-watering steaks, a strong indicator that these people know exactly the right way to cook a cow. So without further ado, let's leave the ocean for a bit and enjoy some great burgers.