We Tried Gin & Juice Canned Cocktails By Dre And Snoop: These Cool Cans Are Oddly Intriguing, If Not Entirely Satisfying

Snoop and Dr. Dre may not have invented the beverage of gin and juice, but they certainly immortalized it with their 1994 rap classic celebrating the popular party punch. And now, they've capitalized on the concept even further, introducing their own take on a fizzy pop-top cocktail that brings Gin & Juice to the prepared drink market. Fans of the rap icons can finally sip along with an official version of the frisky mix as they enjoy the song that turned the drink into an earworm for the ages. It's a boss marketing move that, to some minds, took too long to arrive, but it's finally come about.

To glide into the beverage game, the two rap moguls teamed up with Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits to produce a quartet of flavors that go well beyond the basic mix. As soon as we heard that these drinks were dropping, we knew we had to put them to a taste test and finally get a first-hand take on whether gin and juice the drink lives up to the legacy of "Gin & Juice" the rap track.

Could a canned cocktail capture a zeitgeist-shaking moment that's still easily quoted and listened to by fans today? We couldn't wait to snap the tab on a can and find out for ourselves.