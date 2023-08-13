Hate To Burst Your Bubble, But Carbonated Drinks Worsen Hangovers
If you're nursing a particularly aggressive hangover and can't seem to quench your thirst, you might want to double-check what exactly you're sipping on. Professional hydrator Nick Hird told Belfast Live that carbonated drinks are the last things you want to reach for after a night of boozy beverages. You might be craving the sweet, sugary goodness of a Coca-Cola or even a mimosa during your morning-after brunch, but these bubbly drinks can exacerbate your hangover symptoms.
Some experts recommend avoiding "bubbly" carbonated beverages like champagne and seltzers altogether to avoid a nasty hangover. Pharmacology professor Boris Tabakoff told ABC News, "The carbon dioxide in carbonated beverages ... helps absorb the alcohol. You get a faster rate of absorption, higher blood alcohol levels — and brain levels ... as opposed to something non-carbonated." Drinking a few White Claws might not seem like a big deal. After all, their alcohol content is quite low compared to hard liquors. But you may find yourself casually sipping on more than a few sweet, fizzy drinks throughout the day and becoming drunker much quicker than anticipated. Research indicates that even using sodas as a mixer may cause a faster rate of intoxication and lead to an intense hangover, especially among diet sodas. Sorry to the Diet Coke lovers out there, but the calories you save during your night of fun might actually worsen your hangover the next morning, thanks to the lack of sugar your stomach has to process.
Reach for something flat and clear to tackle that pesky hangover
While the only way to completely avoid a hangover is to severely limit your drinking, there are ways to cure a hangover by tackling the after-effects and minimizing your recovery time. When you are hungover, your body is in a state of mild dehydration and needs a mixture of rest, fluids, and electrolytes. There are plenty of wacky "hangover remedies" floating around the internet, trying to convince people that cracking a raw egg in your morning juice or putting lemons in your armpits will make you feel right as rain after a night out. The best way to combat a hangover is by drinking lots of water. Vitamin-infused drinks can also help replenish your electrolytes, but water should be the main focus. Foods with "high water content" can also aid an upset stomach brought on by a hangover, according to Everyday Health.
Some savvy Gen Zers have taken note of their need for hydration and started combining electrolyte packs such as Liquid IV or Mio and water with their alcohol of choice into a gallon jug referred to as a "Borg," short for a "blackout rage gallon." While this sounds like a risky way to party, this technique has proven useful against dangerous party situations like roofies and ingesting unknown substances. As for its ability to keep you hydrated, most professionals recommend alternating between alcohol and water while drinking and saving your electrolyte-infused drinks after you've closed your tab.