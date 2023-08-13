Hate To Burst Your Bubble, But Carbonated Drinks Worsen Hangovers

If you're nursing a particularly aggressive hangover and can't seem to quench your thirst, you might want to double-check what exactly you're sipping on. Professional hydrator Nick Hird told Belfast Live that carbonated drinks are the last things you want to reach for after a night of boozy beverages. You might be craving the sweet, sugary goodness of a Coca-Cola or even a mimosa during your morning-after brunch, but these bubbly drinks can exacerbate your hangover symptoms.

Some experts recommend avoiding "bubbly" carbonated beverages like champagne and seltzers altogether to avoid a nasty hangover. Pharmacology professor Boris Tabakoff told ABC News, "The carbon dioxide in carbonated beverages ... helps absorb the alcohol. You get a faster rate of absorption, higher blood alcohol levels — and brain levels ... as opposed to something non-carbonated." Drinking a few White Claws might not seem like a big deal. After all, their alcohol content is quite low compared to hard liquors. But you may find yourself casually sipping on more than a few sweet, fizzy drinks throughout the day and becoming drunker much quicker than anticipated. Research indicates that even using sodas as a mixer may cause a faster rate of intoxication and lead to an intense hangover, especially among diet sodas. Sorry to the Diet Coke lovers out there, but the calories you save during your night of fun might actually worsen your hangover the next morning, thanks to the lack of sugar your stomach has to process.