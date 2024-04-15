Shady Things About Dunkin's Menu

If you've ever bought a Glazed Donut at one Dunkin' and raved about it, only to visit another location a week later to end up with a significantly less tasty baked good, you'll be pleased to know that your taste buds aren't fooling you. Dunkin' employees have previously revealed that each location has a different way of securing their donuts, which is why they can be inconsistent from store to store.

Franchise owner Amir Mohamed took to TikTok to explain the three options. "You can A, bake them yourself in your own kitchen inside the restaurant," he said. "You can have them delivered from a central kitchen, which you and other franchisees team up to build, called a CML. Or you could order JBOD, which are like disgusting frozen donuts." Mohamed clarified that baking them in-house typically garners the biggest, yummiest donuts, but that the second option — having them delivered from a nearby kitchen — is often the most popular as trying to produce that many donuts each day tends to transform the restaurant into an "absolute madhouse."

Mohamed went on to explain that you can normally taste which restaurants use JBOD donuts, which are reheated after arriving at each Dunkin' store frozen. "[Dunkin' says] the JBOD donuts taste the same, but I think you can tell which one is which because they're a little smaller and more dense," he explained.