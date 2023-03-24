A Man Is Suing Dunkin Donuts Over Its Allegedly Rigged Mobile App

Though the U.S. undoubtedly loves Dunkin', some people have seemed less than thrilled with the chain's app. In 2019, for example, New York City sued Dunkin' after more than 300,000 customers were affected by a data breach and tens of thousands of dollars were stolen from their accounts. The lawsuit claimed that Dunkin' failed to disclose the severity of the breach to customers, therefore breaking NY laws regarding cybersecurity. The company was faced with $650,000 in fees and fines as part of a settlement.

Much more recently, a man from Boston took on Dunkin' by himself, with a class action lawsuit alleging the chain's app tacks on upcharges without customers noticing. He claimed that a coffee might cost one price on the menu, then anywhere from a few cents to a dollar more when paying. We get it, Dunkin' coffee used to be more affordable than it is today. But are there really pricing discrepancies within the mobile app? More importantly, is Dunkin' actually scamming customers out of a few extra cents?