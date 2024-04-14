Costco's Kirkland Brand Snacks, Ranked Worst To Best

If you're heading to Costco for snacks, you could feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of options. Healthy treats like nuts and dried fruit are abundant in the warehouse, and there's also a selection of chocolates, chips, and cookies for more indulgent snackers. Of course, everything comes in a huge package. That can be problematic — if you buy a product your family doesn't like, you'll be stuck with 20-plus individually wrapped cereal bars or pouches of applesauce. To help you out, we've reviewed the taste, texture, price, and quality of 12 Kirkland Signature brand snacks so you know what to buy and what to skip.

Seven of the products reviewed below come from the $33 Variety Snack Box, but Costco also offers them in larger, bulk packages. The remaining five items were favorites of contributors to the Costco subreddit. We'll also briefly mention alternative versions of some snacks, for example, almonds versus chocolate-covered almonds. You can also find more about our methodology in the final section of this article. Finally, the majority of the prices mentioned here come from the Costco website and will change over time, but were accurate when we wrote it. You may find that most products are around two to three dollars cheaper if you visit your local warehouse in person, though.