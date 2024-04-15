The Expert-Approved Golden Ratio To Use For Pad Thai Ingredients

Pad Thai is perhaps one of the most well-known Thai dishes in the world, and for good reason; it's a delicious crowd-pleaser. If you're one of the people who thinks it's a mistake to order Thai food without adding some pad Thai to your tab, you're definitely not alone. Unfortunately, ordering out can be pricy, so maybe you've opted for a pre-made meal kit instead, or perhaps you want to try making it from scratch. Getting your homemade pad Thai to taste just right can be tricky, so to learn all about it, we spoke with Keng Kirdnimit, head chef of NYC-based Thai restaurant Soothr.

Restaurant pad Thai has two major advantages over homemade. For one, according to Kirdnimit, restaurant pad Thai is made to order and always served fresh and hot. Secondly, the chefs know the correct ratios for each of the dish's ingredients. "Getting the right ingredients and knowing how to prepare them can help home cooks to get the right taste closer to the restaurant quality," Kirdnimit told Mashed. According to him, the golden ratio is 200-250 grams of noodles for every 4 ounces of sauce and a ¼ to ⅕ ratio of protein to noodles. If you're not caught up on your arithmetic, that's approximately 40-60 grams of protein for every 200-250 grams of noodles.