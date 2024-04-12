Burger King Frozen Cotton Candy Cloud Review: Like Walking On Cloud 9

Burger King is at it again, this time with its Frozen Cotton Candy Cloud drink. I was definitely skeptical going into this one – after all, I'm not big on cloyingly sweet drinks, and I assumed that's exactly what this would be given its title. In accordance with the pictures I'd seen, the drink is a light blue hue and laced with ice. One thing that did interest me was the cold foam on top, especially given that this wasn't a coffee-inspired drink (hey there, Starbucks).

So, what is this thing and why is there a goopy topping on it? How much does it cost, and when is it available? Will it actually be good, or will it join the syrupy ranks of so many other slushies and frozen beverages on fast food menus? I figured the best way to answer these questions was to do a bit of research and grab a sip of the drink myself.

Join me as I fill you in on everything you need to know about Burger King's Frozen Cotton Candy Cloud.