The Best Time To Add Jalapeños To Nacho Sauce, According To An Expert

Neglecting to add jalapeños is one of the biggest missteps when making nacho cheese sauce. Another mistake is adding them at the wrong time. Luckily, Mashed spoke to an expert who shared his advice on the best time to spice up your sauce. According to Keyshawn Hudson, content creator and author of "Food Family Repeat," jalapeños should be added "during the cooking process, once the cheese has melted and the base sauce is well combined."

Adding the peppers too early or too late can impact the dip's overall flavor. If you slice up and throw the jalapeños in at the very end, for example, the taste won't be infused with the sauce throughout the cooking process. Instead, you'll end up with a mild sauce with spicy pepper chunks floating in it, overwhelming the overall taste if one lands on your tongue. Keeping this balance is precisely why Hudson recommends adding your jalapeños more towards the end of the cooking process. In his words, "This allows the flavors of the jalapeños to infuse into the sauce without overpowering it."