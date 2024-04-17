Should You Freeze Leftover Chicken Salad?

Chicken salad is one of the most satisfying and simplest meals out there, whether it's served on quality bread or piled high on fresh greens. If you whip up too large of a batch and worry you won't finish it in time, though, you may be tempted to freeze it to extend its life. In most cases, however, you'll want to think twice before popping your leftover chicken salad in the freezer.

One of chicken salad's main ingredients, mayonnaise, can't stand up to freezing and thawing. When frozen mayo thaws, the delicately-balanced emulsion that keeps it creamy tends to break down, separating the oil from the other ingredients. This will ruin the mayo's composition, as well as the creamy texture that makes chicken salad so delicious.

Swapping out mayo for a common alternative may have mixed results if you plan to freeze the salad. Greek yogurt, crème fraîche, and sour cream can become grainy or watery when frozen, but they tend to fare better than separated mayo, at least. You can try using avocado instead, although you may object to its softer texture once it's been frozen and thawed.