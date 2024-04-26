Sandwich Chains With The Best Bacon Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Bacon pretty much goes with everything. Cured pork has been around since 1500 B.C. and bacon as we know it today is one of the most beloved sandwich meats. Any sandwich chain worth its weight in carbs knows that putting bacon on its sandwiches is a must, but which places do bacon the best?

Any bacon lover will tell you that when it comes to what bacon is the best, personal preference comes into play. Whether it's the harmonious meat component in a club sandwich or the star player in the almighty bacon, egg, and cheese, the general perception of good bacon is that it should be crispy and flavor-packed. Bacon that's too thin, too fatty, or too greasy is often met with subpar customer reviews. Customer opinions largely inform our ranking, and we've also accounted for the cooking methods and quality of bacon these sandwich chains use. We'll get more in-depth on our methods at the end of the article.

Whether you're a brunch warrior or a club sandwich devotee, you'll want to know which sandwich chains are giving bacon the star treatment it deserves, and those that miss the mark. These are the sandwich chains with the best bacon according to customers, ranked from worst to best.