The 2 Ingredients Valerie Bertinelli Puts In Her Cookies For A Savory Spin - Exclusive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In her new cookbook, "Indulge: Delicious and Decadent Dishes to Enjoy and Share," Valerie Bertinelli shares personal family recipes. The Emmy Award winner's book features meals inspired by her son Wolfgang Van Halen's love of egg bites, her former mother-in-law's Indonesian cooking style, and a special eggs Benedict dish dedicated to her ex-husband Eddie Van Halen. Bertinelli also includes treats like her unique spin on cookies, which get a savory twist from the inclusion of thyme and Gruyère.

In an exclusive interview, the actress told Mashed she was inspired to create a cross between a cookie and a cracker to create a shortbread-like cookie that is savory instead of sweet, which she recommends serving as an appetizer or snack. Bertinell loves the taste of Gruyère and thyme, so she wanted to incorporate their unique flavors into a baked good. This cheese and herb combination is fairly common in French and Swiss cooking, and it's popular for a reason — the flavors go perfectly together.

Although the cookies take some time to make, they're worth it. "When you make enough, you can have them in the house for a while, and I think it's something special," Bertinelli revealed. "I've made them for book groups and different occasions. I think it's always fun to say, 'Yeah, I made these.' There's always a little bit of inside joy that I feel when I've made something with love and I get to share it with people."