How Eating McDonald's Influenced Valerie Bertinelli's New Cookbook Indulge - Exclusive Interview

In your cookbook, you talk about being intentional about the entire food-making process. What does that mean for you?

It means starting from just like, "What do I want to eat today?" As opposed to "What am I going to stuff down my face so I don't feel something?" But "what do I truly want to eat? What's going to make me feel good?" And not putting the burden on the food of being good or bad. "What do I want as a snack right now?" I want an apple with some crunchy peanut butter, something as silly as that.

I used to be afraid of apples and peanut butter because I was told in certain diets that they were bad for me. It's an apple for Christ's sake. It's peanut butter. It's got protein in it. It's like stop. The same thing with bananas. I said this before, it's like I was afraid of eating bananas because of all the carbs. Stop it. Eat the fu**ing banana. It's good for you, it's got potassium, it's got vitamins. It's not going to change your jean size. What changes your jean size is how you use food to deny your feelings and numb your feelings, period. And until I learned that, my life is not going to change.

Yeah, I think a lot of women count calories — I've definitely done that.

Same and I've stopped. I don't get on the scale anymore. I don't care. "How do I feel today?" Not "How do I look today?" Instead, it's "What is my character? How do I love today?" Not "What do I look like today and how do my jeans fit?" It's like, "Who am I as a human being? How am I treating other people?" That's what makes me a good person, not what size I am. I'm not lovable because of whatever size I am and I used to believe that. We are bombarded our whole lives with all of these messages about what we need to make smaller about ourselves, like our bodies, our feelings, and make them smaller. As women, I think we're taught our entire lives that to be good enough, we need to restrict all of these things about us. We need to fit in. I don't want to restrain myself anymore. I don't think any of us should restrain ourselves. I think we need to retrain ourselves to love ourselves and know that we're enough just as we are.

You're right, food is nourishment and not negative in itself. Several recipes inspired by your mom are included in the book. What's the best cooking advice she ever gave you?

I don't know that she has because until the day she died, God rest her soul, she would tease me about my lasagna versus her lasagna. So, every time I make lasagna and when I came up with the baked lazy lasagna, it puts a smile on my face because I am just thinking about my mom and how she would be like, "What are you doing?" My mom was English-Irish. She learned how to cook Italian and be an amazing Italian chef because she needed to be accepted into my dad's family because they weren't accepting her. I think subconsciously she decided to be the best cook she could so that they would accept her and she really was phenomenal. It always puts a smile on my face when I cook Italian because I think of my mom first and then Nonnie.