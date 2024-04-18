White Vinegar Is The Ingredient You Need For The Fluffiest Meringue Topping

Lemon meringue pie may not be the simplest of recipes, but it dates back to the Victorian era, when elaborate dishes were in vogue. While you could opt to bake a simple five-ingredient lemon meringue pie using store-bought lemon curd (or a meringue-free yet equally lemony Atlantic Beach pie), Mashed recipe developer Tara Rylie prefers to stick with a more classic version. Her lemon meringue pie recipe will appeal to fans of food symmetry, as the number of yolks needed for the lemon filling is balanced out exactly by the number of whites used in the topping.

One ingredient you may not be expecting to see in a pie recipe is vinegar — no, not any of your fancy ones made from barrel-aged balsamic or fermented figs, but plain old distilled white vinegar, such as you might use to unclog a drain or de-scale a coffee maker. The reason for its inclusion, Rylie explains, is that it makes "the texture of your meringue ... mind-blowing" (in a good way, of course). She describes it as "extra fluffy [and] marshmallow-y," which is exactly what you want in a meringue.