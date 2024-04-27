4 Unhealthy And 8 Healthiest Canned Beans At The Store

Head to the canned bean section at a grocery store and you'll be presented with a huge range of options. From kidney beans and garbanzo beans to lima beans and pinto beans, there are all kinds of offerings to choose from. Then, there are products such as baked beans, franks and beans, and refried beans that are already seasoned or processed. You might be wondering which are the healthiest and which are downright unhealthy.

Well, the fact is, all canned beans are relatively healthy. Beans — regardless of their variety — are high in protein, rich in fiber, and contain a range of vitamins and minerals. Even the slightly less healthy options still have that nutritional base to work from. So, when we're thinking about comparatively unhealthy beans, it's due to extras such as added sugar, high sodium levels, and the addition of processed meats.

If you're looking to discover which canned beans are nutritionally sound and which are unhealthy, you've come to the right place. We'll go over some popular unhealthy and healthy options. But remember, it's all about balance when it comes to food, so it's fine to eat the less healthy options as part of a varied, balanced diet. Let's look at some of the types of beans available and touch on their nutritional value and health benefits.