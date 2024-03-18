27 Chickpea Recipes You'll Crave Over And Over Again
Get ready to add some goodness to your everyday cooking with the ultimate selection of mouthwatering chickpea recipes. Whether you're a health-conscious foodie or simply seeking delicious and easy-to-make dishes, chickpeas are the unsung heroes of the kitchen. From salads to stews, curries to homemade hummus, the possibilities are endless when it comes to incorporating these versatile legumes into your cooking. Explore the vibrant flavors of Mediterranean cuisine with chickpea-based salads, bursting with freshness and zest. Or, embrace the comforting warmth of hearty chickpea stews and curries, infused with delicious, aromatic spices.
For those seeking a quick and convenient meal prep solution, whipping up a batch of homemade falafel is easier than you might think. And why not experiment with new flavors and textures by incorporating chickpeas into your favorite pasta dishes and wraps?
Whether you're a vegetarian, a devoted meat-eater, or somewhere in between, chickpeas offer a nutritious and delicious addition to your plate. Their mild, nutty flavor and satisfying texture are sure to please even the fussiest of eaters. So join us in discovering the endless possibilities of cooking with chickpeas in these 27 crave-worthy recipes.
1. Mediterranean Pesto Chickpea Salad
Bursting with vibrant colors and flavors, this Mediterranean pesto chickpea salad combines tender chickpeas, juicy grape tomatoes, and briny kalamata olives, all tossed in a luscious pesto dressing. Sprinkled with creamy crumbled feta cheese, every bite is packed with goodness. Quick and easy to prepare, it's the perfect dish for a light lunch or a refreshing side to accompany your favorite grilled meats or seafood. Versatile and nutritious, this recipe is a great staple to have under your belt.
2. Chickpea And Roasted Eggplant Salad
Indulge in the sweet and earthy flavors of our chickpea and roasted eggplant salad, a wonderful medley of caramelized roasted vegetables and hearty chickpeas. Roasted eggplant and yellow bell peppers mingle with fragrant garlic, all tossed in a savory blend of olive oil and spices. The nutty chickpeas add plenty of depth and texture to this vibrant dish. Drizzled with a tangy balsamic maple dressing, tossed with a handful of peppery arugula, and finished with a sprinkling of fresh cilantro, this salad is a must-try for any occasion.
3. Easy Chickpea Curry
If you're a fan of rich and aromatic flavors, look no further than this easy chickpea curry. It's a simple yet flavor-packed dish that comes together effortlessly in just 30 minutes. Made with simple pantry staples like chickpeas, coconut milk, and an array of spices, this curry is the ultimate hearty and satisfying dinner. It pairs beautifully with fluffy rice or warm naan bread. Perfect for busy weeknights or lazy weekends, this spicy delight is sure to become a family favorite.
Recipe: Easy Chickpea Curry
4. 15-Minute Chickpea Vegetable Curry
This vibrant chickpea vegetable curry is another delicious meal that can be whipped up in just 15 minutes. Bursting with color and packed with nutrients, this quick and easy recipe is a lifesaver for busy weeknights. There's red onion, bell pepper, zucchini, and, of course, those wonderful hearty chickpeas. The veg is infused with aromatics and curry paste, and it's simmered with chopped tomatoes and coconut milk for a rich, warming veggie curry that's as nourishing as it is delicious. We love to serve this over fluffy rice and top with a dollop of yogurt.
5. Best Instant Pot Chickpeas
One of the most convenient and versatile ways to cook dried chickpeas from scratch is in the Instant Pot, which can simplify the cooking process in so many recipes without compromising on flavor. With just two ingredients and minimal effort, you'll achieve perfectly tender chickpeas every time. Simply add dried chickpeas and water to your Instant Pot, optionally enhancing the flavor with a strip of edible kelp called kombu. After pressure-cooking, your chickpeas are ready to be enjoyed in a variety of dishes, from salads to soups or even as a wholesome snack.
Recipe: Best Instant Pot Chickpeas
6. Simple Falafel
Falafel is a much-loved food that you perhaps might not have considered making at home. But this tasty dish is bursting with fresh herbs and spices and surprisingly easy to make. Dried chickpeas are first soaked, allowing them to plump up and soften. Then, we blitz them up with some delicious aromatic ingredients including garlic, fresh parsley, coriander, and red onion. Once shaped into bite-sized balls, they're ready to fry until browned and crisp. Falafels are perfect for serving in a wrap with a dollop of creamy hummus.
Recipe: Simple Falafel
7. Sweet Potato Salad
This colorful dish proves that salads don't have to be boring. With a satisfying blend of roasted sweet potatoes, nutty chickpeas, and a zingy tahini dressing, this sweet potato salad is loaded with nutrient-rich ingredients. We start by roasting diced sweet potatoes until they're tender and caramelized. Combine these with crunchy toasted chickpeas, red onion, and the creamy dressing, and let the flavors mingle. This can be served on a bed of greens to create a healthy and satisfying complete meal that works equally well as a lunch or dinner.
Recipe: Sweet Potato Salad
8. Spicy Roasted Garbanzo Beans
Did you know that chickpeas are also known as garbanzo beans? However you refer to these versatile legumes, roasting them up with some spices is a classic and delicious way to prepare them. This fiery spice blend includes garlic powder, paprika, and cumin for bold flavor and color. Serve the spicy roasted garbanzo beans as a crunchy snack on their own or as a tasty, protein-packed topping for a variety of salads and soups. Store any leftovers in an airtight container, and you'll have something delicious and healthy to grab throughout the week.
Recipe: Spicy Roasted Garbanzo Beans
9. Easy Chana Masala
Another unique way to incorporate chickpeas into your cooking is with this easy chana masala recipe. It's a comforting and flavorful dish that's a breeze to make and loaded with Indian-inspired flavors. Onion, jalapeño, garlic, and ginger make up the aromatic base, while chickpeas, fire-roasted tomatoes, and a blend of spices bring an amazing contrast of flavors and textures. Finish by squeezing in fresh lemon juice for some extra zing, then garnish with chopped cilantro.
Recipe: Easy Chana Masala
10. Beetroot Hummus Toast
A colorful and nutritious twist on a breakfast classic, this beetroot hummus toast is here to transform your breakfast routine. Creating the vibrant hummus is as simple as blitzing up all of the ingredients in a food processor. Then, we toast slices of sourdough bread and generously spread the beetroot hummus on top. Finish each one with avocado slices and a sprinkle of crumbled feta cheese for extra creamy flavor and texture. This makes a wonderfully satisfying breakfast or light lunch option that's as delicious as it is eye-catching.
Recipe: Beetroot Hummus Toast
11. Crispy Pumpkin Falafel In Pita
For a unique twist on a classic falafel, these tasty chickpea-packed patties incorporate the earthy sweetness of pumpkin. The falafel method follows that of a classic recipe, with dried chickpeas first soaked before blitzing with the other ingredients. Expect bold flavors like garlic, ground coriander, cumin, parsley, and mint. Fry them up in hot oil, and assemble the pita sandwiches by spreading tahini and tzatziki sauce on each pita round. Then, we layer the pita with fresh, crunchy salad and those delicious pumpkin patties.
Recipe: Crispy Pumpkin Falafel In Pita
12. Easy Bow Tie Pasta Salad
Perfect for making up in a big batch and enjoying throughout the week, this sumptuous pasta salad is a delightful combination of farfalle pasta, vibrant veggies, chickpeas, and tangy basil vinaigrette. Adding chickpeas to veggie pasta dishes is a great way to pack in some extra protein. Allow the flavors to meld, and enjoy this one as a side dish or light and refreshing meal on its own. It's sure to be a crowd-pleaser!
Recipe: Easy Bow Tie Pasta Salad
13. Spanish-Style Fish Stew
This recipe is hearty, comforting, and full of Spanish-inspired flavors. The combination of rich, smoky chorizo, fresh veggies, and tender, flaky cod is a match made in heaven. This one is ready in just 30 minutes, so it makes for a great fuss-free dinner on a busy evening. Enjoy this Spanish-style fish stew with crusty bread or over a bed of couscous or rice for a satisfying and balanced meal that will transport you right to the vibrant streets of Spain.
Recipe: Spanish-Style Fish Stew
14. Homemade Avocado Hummus
Indulge in the creamy goodness of our homemade avocado hummus, a tasty twist on the classic dip that's packed with healthy fats. Simply combine ripe avocados, canned chickpeas, garlic, tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper in a food processor. Blitz until super smooth and creamy, and serve this luscious green hummus with your favorite crackers and crunchy veggies. It's a fantastic snack or appetizer with a rich flavor and moreish creamy texture.
Recipe: Homemade Avocado Hummus
15. Slow Cooker Chicken Tagine
Warming and brothy with a tasty blend of spices, this slow cooker chicken tagine requires minimal prep time as the slow cooker does the job for you. Spicy seasoned chicken thighs are popped in the pot along with onion, olives, apricots, and chickpeas. Then it's simply a case of letting the slow cooker work its magic! This results in wonderfully tender chicken that's infused with plenty of spice. Enjoy this comforting dish with your favorite sides for a nourishing meal that's sure to impress.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Tagine
16. Classic Falafel Sandwich
Because sometimes there's no need to mess with a classic, this falafel sandwich is made traditionally, packed with freshness and Middle Eastern spices. We begin by soaking dried chickpeas, before combining them with garlic, herbs, and onion, in a food processor. Once mixed with some extra spices and chickpea flour to bind, the ingredients are chilled and shaped into patties for baking. While the tasty falafel bites bake, we whip up a tahini and lemon sauce. Then, serve everything in a soft pita with some fresh, crunchy salad for the ultimate sandwich.
Recipe: Classic Falafel Sandwich
17. Homemade Pesto Hummus
This homemade pesto hummus is an irresistible twist on the classic dip. It features an incredibly moreish combination of flavors — nutty chickpeas, tangy Parmesan cheese, herby basil, zesty lemon, and rich pine nuts. It's vibrant, it's flavorful, and it's perfect for dipping veggies, spreading in sandwiches, or serving as a delicious appetizer at your next gathering. With its creamy texture and bold pesto flavor, this hummus is sure to make your taste buds happy.
Recipe: Homemade Pesto Hummus
18. Aromatic Vegan Paella
When you feel like making something a little bit special, this vibrant dish is a decadent option that's loaded with Mediterranean goodness, without the need for meat! We first prepare a saffron-infused stock to bring that signature paella flavor. Then, a whole host of veggies comes into the mix. There's onion, bell pepper, mushroom, and tomato, all sautéed with garlic and spices before you add the paella rice and infused stock. Chickpeas are the final touch here, as we scatter them on top of the paella right at the end for some extra bite and a boost of protein.
Recipe: Aromatic Vegan Paella
19. Refreshing Italian Chopped Salad
Enjoy the crispness of this refreshing Italian chopped salad, a versatile side dish that's great for any occasion. As well as olive oil and vinegar, the tangy dressing features Italian seasoning for some delicious herby flavor. Then we toss together the salad veggies with chickpeas, mozzarella balls, salami, and black olives. It's an amazing combination of ingredients that you might not usually think to pair together, but it works wonderfully! With its eye-catching colors and herby flavors, this recipe is sure to become a favorite.
Recipe: Refreshing Italian Chopped Salad
20. Mediterranean Quinoa Salad
Another Mediterranean-inspired beauty, this quinoa salad recipe is full of wholesome ingredients. It features crisp cucumber, sweet grape tomatoes, and crunchy red onion. Chickpeas are a key ingredient here, bringing protein, nutty flavor, and a satisfying texture. This easy recipe takes just 15 minutes to make, with the quinoa cooked up before tossing it with everything else in one bowl. It's a dish that's bursting with freshness and flavor, making it a perfect addition to any meal or a satisfying standalone dish.
Recipe: Mediterranean Quinoa Salad
21. Lemon Hummus
Another fun and flavorsome twist on traditional hummus, this dip is bursting with a bright citrus flavor. And it couldn't be simpler to make, with everything blitzed up together in a food processor. As well as the classic ingredients — chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, and garlic — this hummus includes both lemon zest and juice for plenty of zing. Serve this silky smooth lemon-infused hummus alongside your favorite veggies, crackers, or toasted pita bread for a moreish snack or appetizer.
Recipe: Lemon Hummus
22. Easy Roasted Pumpkin Hummus
If you haven't noticed by now, hummus is super versatile, and one of our favorite flavor additions is roasted pumpkin. This creamy roasted pumpkin hummus is perfect for the fall season, and with its rich and velvety flavors, it's an absolute treat for your taste buds. Fresh, caramelized roasted pumpkin is blitzed into the hummus, adding a unique sweetness and earthy flavor that pairs amazingly with the creamy chickpea base. We love to garnish it with some sesame seeds, chopped parsley, an extra squeeze of lemon, and a drizzle of olive oil.
Recipe: Easy Roasted Pumpkin Hummus
23. Caramelized Onion Hummus
Our final hummus of the roundup, this one is certainly last but not least! Sweet caramelized onion and creamy, nutty chickpeas are a total match made in heaven in this savory twist on the classic. We first cook sliced onions super low and slow to bring out all their sweetness and ensure they're golden and caramelized. These then get blended right into the chickpea hummus, with other classic ingredients like tahini and garlic. The result is full of sweet, savory, creamy goodness and great for sharing with friends.
Recipe: Caramelized Onion Hummus
24. Three Bean Salad
Creating this vibrant and nutritious three bean salad is super easy, with just a few fresh and simple ingredients. You'll need green beans, kidney beans, chickpeas, and chopped parsley. Toss everything up with a tangy apple cider vinegar dressing, and you're ready to serve. This refreshing salad can be served immediately as a side dish alongside your favorite mains, like grilled chicken or steamed fish. Enjoy the satisfying bite of the beans and the burst of fresh flavor in every spoonful of this delicious side dish.
Recipe: Three Bean Salad
25. Vegan Shepherd's Pie
It's back to cozy, comforting vibes with this hearty vegan shepherd's pie. It combines creamy mashed potatoes with savory lentils, chickpeas, and flavorful veggies. A plant-based twist on a classic favorite, this dish is packed with protein, fiber, and rich flavors. Sautéed onions and garlic meld with herby Italian seasoning and tangy tomato paste, building a delicious flavor base that infuses the chickpeas and lentils. Topped with a golden crust of mashed potatoes, this combination is perfect for cozy family dinners or entertaining guests. It's wonderful served with a side of fresh green salad or crusty bread.
Recipe: Vegan Shepherd's Pie
26. Simple Collard Wrap
The epitome of freshness and simplicity, this collard wrap features flavorful falafels made from chickpeas, aromatic herbs, and spices. Baked to golden perfection, these falafels are complemented by a tangy Greek yogurt tzatziki sauce, enhanced with the flavors of lemon zest and dill. Steamed collard leaves serve as a nutritious and gluten-free alternative to traditional wraps, providing a sturdy base for your fillings. Layered with creamy hummus, crunchy bell peppers, and aromatic falafels, each bite is an irresistible combination of textures and flavors.
Recipe: Simple Collard Wrap
27. Easy Balela Salad
This colorful salad combines crisp cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, and crunchy bell peppers with hearty chickpeas and black beans. Fragrant basil and parsley add a delightful herby touch, while sun-dried tomatoes and kalamata olives infuse rich umami flavors. There's also a zesty lemon and garlic dressing that ties everything together beautifully. Quick and effortless to prepare, this balela salad is perfect for picnics or potlucks or as a refreshing side dish for any meal.
Recipe: Easy Balela Salad