Expert Tips For Heating (And Reheating) Your Nacho Cheese Sauce

There are two main types of nachos, one being the traditional "nachos especiales" that actually is a Mexican invention, albeit an accidental one whipped up to feed American army wives. The other is a Tex-Mex creation where the chips are smothered in nacho sauce. Keyshawn Hudson seems like a man who appreciates a good ballpark-style nacho as he has a recipe for nacho cheese sauce (aka movie theater queso) in his cookbook "Food, Family, Repeat." That makes him our go-to nacho sauce guy, so Mashed asked him for some expert tips on heating the stuff.

Before you start making the cheese sauce, there is one piece of equipment you'll need, namely a double boiler. If you don't have this kind of pot, though, there's no need to go out and spend big bucks to buy one since these are easily jury-rigged using a metal or heat-proof ceramic bowl set atop a pot of simmering water. Such a set-up, Hudson says, is "ideal for gradual melting," although he cautions that you need to keep stirring the cheese as it cooks to make sure that it melts evenly.