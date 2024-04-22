Frozen Pizza Isn't Complete Without Sprinkling On This Expert-Approved Cheese

Sometimes life calls for a frozen pizza, and sometimes your taste buds call for some tried and true frozen pizza hacks to upgrade the flavor. While sprinkling your favorite cheese over the top of your pizza before cooking is an easy win (and a good way to avoid messing up your frozen pizza), you may be missing out on the best option. Mashed spoke to Vincent Benoliel, owner of the California-inspired restaurant Savta in New York City, and asked him which cheese elevates frozen pizza the most.

When it came to the type of cheese to use, Benoliel was quick to offer "imported fior di latte cheese [as] the best way to elevate a frozen pizza." If you haven't heard of fior di latte, you may be more familiar with the cheese family it comes from: mozzarella. One of the untold truths of mozzarella is that there are many different types of it. Benoliel confirms this, saying fior di latte is "a type of fresh mozzarella that can withstand the high heat of the oven, and it just melts in your mouth — not to mention it's very tasty." Tasty and a member of the notoriously melty mozzarella family? Sounds pretty convincing to us.