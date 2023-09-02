17 Frozen Pizza Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Of all these pizza hacks, thawing your pie out before cooking takes the longest, but it is also the most rewarding. Not only does it allow you to redistribute toppings that have slid to one side, but also to more easily incorporate additional ingredients. Most importantly, thawing the pizza gives it a different flavor texture that some will prefer.

Thawing a pizza before cooking generally makes for a crispier crust. It also reduces the necessary cooking time by a couple of minutes. If you are concerned about disregarding the instructions on the back of the box, you can rest assured that real pizza is meant to be cooked unfrozen. According to professional pizza chef Stefano Velia, the reason customers are instructed to cook pizza from frozen has everything to do with reducing the company's liability for possible bacterial growth during thawing and nothing to do with making a better pizza (via MEL). Velia suggests thawing it in the refrigerator overnight on a piece of parchment paper so it can easily be slid onto a pan or pizza stone.

Results may vary depending on the brand and crust thickness of the pizza you choose, but don't be afraid to give this tip a try. This is an especially important pizza hack because it serves as a prerequisite for many of the other cooking techniques we recommend. It also allows you to make pizza roll-ups.