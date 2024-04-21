Early Trix Boxes Featured An Uncanny Mascot

Few breakfast cereals evoke the same level of nostalgia and whimsy as Trix. This ever-changing, multicolored staple of childhood mornings boasts a fascinating history intertwined with the advancement of advertising. Its spokesanimal, the Trix Rabbit, is among the most iconic food mascots of all time — and is much older than you may think. Mashed spoke with General Mills, the parent company of Trix, Cheerios, Lucky Charms, and Cookie Crisp, to get the scoop (or spoonful) on Trix and its hapless, flopped-eared representative.

The hungry hare looked, well... different back in the day. The Trix Rabbit was more of an uncanny creature than a comical, cuddly bunny — humanoid eyes, long ears, toeless paws, and all. Five years after the cereal's launch, the Trix Rabbit debuted in a 1959 TV spot with a script that included the signature catchphrase, "Trix are for kids!"

According to General Mills, the manufacturer introduced Trix to grocery store shelves in 1954. Following a mid-20th century trend towards sugary grub aimed at children, Trix, with its red, orange, and yellow fruit-flavored puffs, became a pantry essential in households across America, with plenty of thanks to the anthropomorphic mascot we know and love. Television commercials were crucial in promoting the sweet cereal to the target audience. However, it wasn't until the creation of the Trix Rabbit that the brand found its true identity. While the original Trix Rabbit's traits may be a bit bizarre, his white fur, pink nose, and puckish grin have endured.