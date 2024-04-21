How Robert Irvine Balances The Spice In Jerk Seasoning - Exclusive

What makes Carribean jerk so delicious? Maybe it's the kiss of smoke from the grill. Maybe it's the glass of funky Jamaican rum you're sipping. Or maybe it's the spice. Jamaican jerk seasoning, one of the world's most iconic spice blends, relies on Scotch bonnet peppers for heat. And boy, do those peppers bring the heat. Scotch bonnets have a spice level between 100,000 and 350,000 Scoville units and a sweet, fruity flavor that is perfect alongside the allspice, ginger, and garlic found in jerk recipes. But if you're not careful, those Scotch bonnets can turn your spicy feast into a fiery disaster. It's all about finding the perfect balance between heat and flavor.

When chef Robert Irvine worked in Jamaica, he hosted a weekly jerk dinner, which required a lot of fresh peppers. "There was a young man named Jopi. ... He would come in, wrap himself in plastic wrap from head to toe, a little slit for the mouth, a little slit for the eyes, and he would grind scotch bonnet peppers," Irvine shared in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "You could not breathe in that kitchen. I had to evacuate people when he was about to do that.

Homemade jerk seasoning doesn't require nearly as many peppers, but it's still important to find that balance, which can be tricky. As Irvine says, "It is very hard to balance. You have to understand peppers and especially the scotch bonnet."