The Fermented Ingredient That Makes Jamaican Rum Different
There are many varieties of spiced and flavored rums out there, from the nautical-themed brands of Captain Morgan and Sailor Jerry, to Bacardi and Malibu Coconut. But Jamaican rum has a fermented ingredient that sets it apart from the rest. It's only fitting that molasses, that thick, brown syrup processed from raw sugar during the refining process which comprises the foundation of Jamaican rum, is at the heart of what makes it different.
To make rum, molasses undergoes fermentation in casks known as puncheons. During the fermentation process, dunder, a molasses residue leftover from distillation in pot stills (also called stillage) gets added to the rum in subsequent distillations, giving it a unique flavor typically described as the "funk." A similar approach is employed with bourbon using sour mash. Now funk isn't a word you would generally associate with positive outcomes when speaking about food or beverages. It might be applied to something with a strange or powerful odor, or a product that has started to spoil. But when considered in the context of Jamaican rum, it is definitely a good thing.
Funky notes
The incorporation of dunder during fermentation makes the magic happen, and helps create the distinct and complex aromas and flavors of the rum. It may please your palate with fruity hints of berries, pineapples, and bananas, as well as notes of molasses, caramel, and spice.
Dunder helps compose this symphony of smells and tastes because it contains acidic compounds that aid the fermentation process. When combined with alcohol, a reaction occurs that converts the compounds into esters, which contributes to the broad array of aromas and flavors found in Jamaican rum. For example, a common ester, ethyl acetate, emits a sweet fragrance, while ethyl butyrate is redolent of the aforementioned pineapple and other fruity scents. The end result is a gloriously funky product that works well in punches and cocktails.
While not all Jamaican rum distilleries use dunder in the fermentation process, some of those that do include Hampden, Long Pond, and Clarendon. These distilleries are truly bringing the funk to the people.