The Fermented Ingredient That Makes Jamaican Rum Different

There are many varieties of spiced and flavored rums out there, from the nautical-themed brands of Captain Morgan and Sailor Jerry, to Bacardi and Malibu Coconut. But Jamaican rum has a fermented ingredient that sets it apart from the rest. It's only fitting that molasses, that thick, brown syrup processed from raw sugar during the refining process which comprises the foundation of Jamaican rum, is at the heart of what makes it different.

To make rum, molasses undergoes fermentation in casks known as puncheons. During the fermentation process, dunder, a molasses residue leftover from distillation in pot stills (also called stillage) gets added to the rum in subsequent distillations, giving it a unique flavor typically described as the "funk." A similar approach is employed with bourbon using sour mash. Now funk isn't a word you would generally associate with positive outcomes when speaking about food or beverages. It might be applied to something with a strange or powerful odor, or a product that has started to spoil. But when considered in the context of Jamaican rum, it is definitely a good thing.