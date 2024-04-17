Hard Mtn Dew Baja Blast Mix Review: A Predictable Party For The Taste Buds

As the only Hard Mtn Dew flavor inspired by an entirely different beverage, Baja Blast Punch was set up for failure from the very beginning. Mixing two flavors as complex as Baja Blast and fruit punch comes with some obvious challenges, but the Boston Beer Company tried its best to overcome them. Unfortunately, this is by far the worst new flavor.

The two inspirational beverages are equally present in the flavor profile, but the mixture of the two is unsurprisingly less than the sum of its parts. The way the artificial sweetness just barely covers the pharmaceutical bite of malt alcohol makes for an experience reminiscent of downing a shot of Dayquil. The orange color certainly doesn't help either.

While there is a non-zero number of people who like to drink both Baja Blast and Tropical Punch, the number of people who like to drink both simultaneously is certainly much smaller. And with that fact in mind, we're not exactly sure who this drink was made for. It could be fans of the limited edition non-alcoholic Baja Punch flavor that was available in Summer of 2021. Or it could be for curious Baja Blast fans who will buy anything that carries the title of their favorite soft drink. We're betting it's the latter.