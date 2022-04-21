The Best Mountain Dew Flavor, According To 52% Of People

Alongside big players in the soda industry like Coke, Pepsi, Sprite, and Dr. Pepper, Mountain Dew has been more of a niche name — but it's one that's developed quite the cult following over the years. According to manufacturer Pepsi's website, Mountain Dew was invented in the Tennessee mountains back in the 1940s and was later bought by PepsiCo in the 1960s, when it really took off nationwide. If you've never tried it, people claim the original flavor tastes like a fruitier version of lemon-lime Sprite (via Eat Delights).

Since it first came out, Mountain Dew has released a bunch of new and unique flavors, too. Along with Diet Mountain Dew and Mountain Dew Zero Sugar, there's Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot, Major Melon, Voltage, and Code Red, just to name a few. Of all the varieties, which one is the most popular? To find out, Mashed polled 594 people across the United States on their favorite Mountain Dew flavor. Here's the one that more than a half of respondents said is the best of the best.