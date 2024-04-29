The 11 Unhealthiest Great Value Foods You'll Find At Walmart

We all know that generic brands tend to have a reputation for being subpar, but if we're honest, most of us can agree that some generic brand foods are pretty decent. Even so, there are still some generic finds that are downright revolting — and we aren't necessarily talking about taste.

So, what are we talking about here? Health, of course. Yes, some of the ickiest foods can taste delicious, while some foods taste exactly how they'll leave our bodies feeling — disgusting. Either way, we've made it our business to scope out some of the most popular (and unpopular) Great Value picks from Walmart to show you just how unhealthy these foods can sometimes be.

Before we dive in, please remember that just because a food item makes this list doesn't mean you must steer clear of it for life. What it does mean, however, is that you may want to consider consuming these products in moderation since many of them contain food stats and ingredients that may harm your health. With that said, we invite you to join us as we break down some of the unhealthiest Great Value foods you'll find at Walmart.