12 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Canned Fruit

While the level of vitamin C in a piece of fresh fruit tends to diminish over a few days sitting on a counter or riding to its new destination in the back of a delivery truck, canning will keep that same piece of fruit's level the same. This makes it a great option for your pantry as far as longevity goes, but all canned fruits are not created equal. It is those packed in water, or in their own juices, that take the nutritional first prize, while those packed in heavy syrup finish last.

A can of standard-sized Del Monte peaches packed in heavy syrup comes in at a whopping 100 calories and 21 grams of total sugar (including 14 grams of added sugar) per 1/2 cup serving. This is staggering when compared with the label on the back of the same product of the same brand packed in water, which measures in at 35 calories per serving and only 7 grams of sugar — none of which are added.

If fruits soaked in syrup are your only options, light syrup is better than heavy; but opting for fruit in water or natural juices is the best practice.