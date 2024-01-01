The Many Types Of Canned Meats And Unexpected Ways To Use Them

‌Using canned shredded pork can be a lifesaver when it comes to making a delicious and hearty meal without too much fuss. This fully-cooked meat makes for a quick and easy meal — all you really need to do is open up the can, drain the liquid, and heat the contents over the stove. Thankfully, canned pork is easily found at local grocery stores and is priced around $10 (at the time of publication) for a 28-ounce can.

As far as how to use it, we know what you're likely thinking — BBQ pulled pork on buns, right? Not quite. While you could certainly indulge in your can of pulled pork this way, there are other recipes to try that deviate from the norm. For an interesting spin on traditional BBQ pulled pork fare, try ladling pulled pork over cooked sweet potatoes for an instant sweet side dish. Simply heat the meat along with your favorite BBQ sauce and serve it hot over canned (or cooked from fresh) sweet potatoes.

If you're sick and tired of the whole BBQ spiel when it comes to shredded pork, you might consider giving pork burritos a go. Just heat the meat along with any Mexican-inspired seasonings (like cumin, chili powder, and lime), and you have a tasty filling to garnish with all your favorite burrito toppings.