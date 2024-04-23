We Tried Blue Apron's New Prepared And Ready Meals. Here's What To Expect

Sponsored Content.

This content was paid for by Blue Apron and created by Mashed.

You're probably familiar with Blue Apron, the meal kit service that delivers pre-scaled ingredients and step-by-step recipes for your choice of meals, directly to your door. By skipping both the grocery store and the time it takes to portion out all of the ingredients for your meal, a single delivery can save you hours every week — not to mention the dreaded "what's for dinner?" discussion every night. But what if you could have equally enjoyable and nutritious meal options, with next to no effort at all?

At the beginning of the year, Blue Apron added the Prepared & Ready line of meals to its roster. These fully prepared single-serving meals take a quick two to three-minute spin in the microwave, or reheat in the oven, and are ready to serve. The meals come fresh and refrigerated, not frozen, and unlike many pre-assembled or frozen dinners you'll find at the grocery store, they are created by chefs to suit a variety of tastes and dietary needs.

Having already tried and enjoyed Blue Apron's regular meal kit service, I was curious to see how the new Prepared & Ready meals would compare. So Blue Apron sent a collection of six new Prepared & Ready meals for me to sample first-hand from the menu, covering a variety of cuisines and protein preferences. Here's what you can expect from the new ready-to-eat line of meals from Blue Apron.