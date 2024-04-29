12 Biggest Foods Guy Fieri Has Ever Eaten On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Michelin-starred white-tablecloth eateries have long gotten all of the acclaim, but since 2007, more down-home eateries finally got the recognition they deserved with the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." And there's no better man to bring Americans to local, beloved hotspots than Triple D host Guy Fieri, who got his start as a kid in the food industry selling soft pretzels and later, built a casual eatery empire – no suited-up servers hawking still water at his restaurants. However, he had some of his own now-forgotten failures, too.

Throughout Guy Fieri's hundreds of episodes throughout a whopping 48 seasons traversing the United States and trying everything from high-quality burgers to homemade barbecue, it's only natural that his eyes have had to widen to see the gigantic dishes that creative chefs have come up with on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." So, we rounded up the biggest, craziest menu items that Fieri has ever been lucky enough to taste throughout his storied Triple D history, which is Guy Fieri's best cooking show. You'll need an extra pile of napkins to dig into these enormous dishes.